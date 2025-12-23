Events Email Briefings
Gulf property giants eye US luxury market

Dec 23, 2025, 7:40am EST
A rendering of the planned Jersey City high-rise. Courtesy of Modon Holdings.

Abu Dhabi-backed Modon Holding is headed for Jersey City, New Jersey, with a joint venture to develop a luxury condominium high-rise with US-based property developers. The move from the anchor asset of L’imad is one of the few clues about the direction of Abu Dhabi’s latest state-linked fund, which popped up practically overnight earlier this year after buying a controlling stake in Modon from Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed’s IHC. Modon remains the only publicly known holding of L’imad, which has yet to publish a corporate website or publicly name leadership.

Modon — estimated to be worth around $17 billion by sovereign wealth tracker Global SWF — is Abu Dhabi’s government-mandated master developer behind projects such as Hudayriyat and Reem islands. But it has a handful of international assets in a portfolio that spans high-end real estate, hotels, as well as entertainment and sports venues. Most are in the UAE, with outposts of an EDITION hotel in Reykjavik, a golf course development in Spain, and a London convention center.

International footprints are becoming the norm among Gulf property developers who were once locally-focused. Emaar, Dubai’s largest listed developer, is also eyeing the US to achieve growth.

Kelsey Warner
