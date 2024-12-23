Saudi football gets its own Netflix documentary

If Saudi football isn’t part of your sports diet, Netflix has a crash course on how the game fits within the kingdom’s transformation.

Over six episodes, Saudi Pro League: Kickoff chronicles the 2023-24 season, highlighting the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in 2022.

His arrival in Riyadh — and a $200-million-a-year contract — inspired global stars, including Brazil’s Neymar and French striker Karim Benzema, to move to Saudi, elevating the league’s market value and global reach, with matches broadcast in 180 countries.

The series examines football’s deep cultural roots in Saudi Arabia, and provides insight into the lives of the newcomers to the country.