Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

December sees funding splash for MENA startups

Melissa Hancock
Melissa Hancock
Dec 23, 2024, 8:24am EST
gulfMiddle East
A view of Riyadh’s skyline.
Wikimedia Commons
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

December has seen large deals for Gulf startups.

Music streaming app Anghami raised $55 million from Dubai-based entertainment network OSN Group; the same amount was raised by UAE-based fintech CredibleX. Saudi Venture Capital pledged to invest in a $150 million VC fund targeting Saudi and regional technology companies.

The region has largely bucked the prevailing global retrenchment in venture capital funding this year, according to investment and research platform Wamda.

Investors remain bullish, particularly in the UAE and Saudi, with Dubai now ranking third among global cities for VC ecosystem growth, according to PitchBook.

AD
AD