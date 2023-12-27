AI is helping cut the carbon footprint of online shopping returns

Online retailers are beginning to grapple with a major source of waste and greenhouse gas emissions from their operations that has largely flown under the radar: Returned items.

The pandemic launched an online shopping boom, and a tidal wave of returned items followed. This year, the retail value of product returns in the U.S. alone will approach $1 trillion, according to Hitendra Chaturvedi, a professor of supply chain economics at Arizona State University. Yet costs and inefficiencies in “reverse logistics” mean that for most returned items — up to 9.5 billion pounds (4.3 billion kilograms) in the U.S. — it’s cheaper for the retailer to send the product to a landfill than to bother reselling it: Chaturvedi estimates that 80% of returned products end up in the trash. But a growing number of retailers are turning to artificial intelligence to help.

“We’ve just begun to scratch the surface of where AI can come in to reduce the waste of transporting and processing returned goods,” said Amena Ali, CEO of the reverse logistics management software company Optoro.