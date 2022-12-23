Watch Argentines celebrate as they identify 131st baby kidnapped during dictatorship

Argentines celebrated the DNA identification of a man as one of the many babies separated from their parents during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

The discovery by the human rights group Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo — or Grandmas of Plaza de Mayo — marks the 131st child identified as one of the children systematically stolen from political prisoners during this period.

In one video, spectators cheered and shouted "Grandmas!" during the announcement ceremony in Buenos Aires.