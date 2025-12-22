Universal Studios to build theme park in Saudi Arabia

Universal Studios is considering building its first Middle East theme park in Saudi Arabia, in a deal with the Public Investment Fund. Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts was in Riyadh last month and visited a government-backed entertainment district that could be home to the venue, The Wall Street Journal reported. Comcast, which owns Universal Studios, has not yet finalized a deal and any new park is unlikely to open until the 2030s.

The talks are the latest sign that Gulf countries are looking to use international entertainment brands to compete for tourists as they try to diversify their economies beyond oil. Abu Dhabi already has Ferrari, Warner Bros., and SeaWorld theme parks, with a Disney park under construction. Dubai hosts Legoland and has tie-ups with the studios behind The Hunger Games, Shrek, and The Avengers franchises.

Qiddiya, the PIF-backed project in Riyadh that could host the new Universal Studios site, is due to open a Six Flags park on Dec. 31 and is also developing the first Dragon Ball park, based on anime cartoons.