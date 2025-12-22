Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Oman’s United Solar to receive $30m from Waaree Solar Americas

Dec 22, 2025, 7:50am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A general view of Muscat.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Oman’s United Solar Holding has secured $30 million for a polysilicon manufacturing plant which, once complete, will be the largest facility of its kind outside China. The funding has come from Waaree Solar Americas, a US subsidiary of Indian solar module maker Waaree Group, in a deal finalized during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Muscat.

When complete, the plant will produce 100,000 tons a year of polysilicon — enough to support 40 gigawatts of solar module production — offering customers an alternative to China, which has a near-monopoly on the market. It is part of a growing trend for Gulf countries to develop renewable energy manufacturing capabilities, with some analysts predicting the region will become a hub for solar panel exports.

United Solar, which is backed by the Oman Investment Authority, will supply polysilicon to Waaree’s global operations, including those in the US.

A chart showing solar power generation.
Dominic Dudley
AD