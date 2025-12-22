Oman’s United Solar to receive $30m from Waaree Solar Americas

Oman’s United Solar Holding has secured $30 million for a polysilicon manufacturing plant which, once complete, will be the largest facility of its kind outside China. The funding has come from Waaree Solar Americas, a US subsidiary of Indian solar module maker Waaree Group, in a deal finalized during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Muscat.

When complete, the plant will produce 100,000 tons a year of polysilicon — enough to support 40 gigawatts of solar module production — offering customers an alternative to China, which has a near-monopoly on the market. It is part of a growing trend for Gulf countries to develop renewable energy manufacturing capabilities, with some analysts predicting the region will become a hub for solar panel exports.

United Solar, which is backed by the Oman Investment Authority, will supply polysilicon to Waaree’s global operations, including those in the US.