White Christmas in danger in U.S. and Europe

It’s beginning to look less like Christmas, at least if you live in the United States. Los Angeles and Phoenix have seen record temperatures. Even parts of the U.S. that are used to white Christmases will be disappointed: The Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes can expect temperatures around 30 degrees Fahrenheit above average for the time of year.

In Europe, the situation is only marginally better: weather services predict that European Union countries have a 60%-70% chance of exceeding median historical temperatures this winter, while most of northwestern Europe is set for temperatures close to or above seasonal norms through January.