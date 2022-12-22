Europe's energy crisis and surging global inflation made for a turbulent year

This year was a tumultuous one in the fight against climate change. These were the biggest stories that made for an unsettling 2022:

Tale of two COPs : Global climate cooperation took one step forward and two steps back this year. The COP27 summit in Egypt looked like it was going to be a bust until countries came together at the last minute on a compensation scheme for developing nations harmed by climate change. Still, details remain fuzzy and it’s unclear if the money will ever really flow. But countries at COP15 focused on biodiversity in Montreal could pat themselves on the back. They agreed to a landmark deal to protect one-third of the world’s land and waters..

: Global climate cooperation took one step forward and two steps back this year. The COP27 summit in Egypt looked like it was going to be a bust until countries came together at the last minute on a compensation scheme for developing nations harmed by climate change. Still, details remain fuzzy and it’s unclear if the money will ever really flow. But countries at COP15 focused on biodiversity in Montreal could pat themselves on the back. They agreed to a landmark deal to protect one-third of the world’s land and waters.. Surging energy costs: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated already-high gas prices due to inflation. The global price of energy index hit a peak in August as Western nations scrambled to curb Moscow’s oil revenue while preserving adequate global supplies.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated already-high gas prices due to inflation. The global price of energy index hit a peak in August as Western nations scrambled to curb Moscow’s oil revenue while preserving adequate global supplies. Extreme weather: The drought that has plagued the southwestern part of the United States was the worst in 1,200 years, according to researchers. Similar dry conditions in the Horn of Africa threatened millions living there, while Pakistan experienced monsoon flooding. People were also buffeted by wildfires in Europe and a typhoon in Japan.

The drought that has plagued the southwestern part of the United States was the worst in 1,200 years, according to researchers. Similar dry conditions in the Horn of Africa threatened millions living there, while Pakistan experienced monsoon flooding. People were also buffeted by wildfires in Europe and a typhoon in Japan. Inflation Reduction Act: President Biden’s major climate initiative was a bright spot and one of the most transformative pieces of legislation in decades. Companies from Siemens to Toyota immediately announced billions in new investments in the United States, ensuring the effects of the IRA will be felt for years to come.

President Biden’s major climate initiative was a bright spot and one of the most transformative pieces of legislation in decades. Companies from Siemens to Toyota immediately announced billions in new investments in the United States, ensuring the effects of the IRA will be felt for years to come. Nuclear fusion: A major breakthrough in producing limitless clean energy may not have been on prediction lists for 2022. But that’s what U.S. government scientists achieved earlier this month through a nuclear fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain, a holy grail that has remained elusive since the 1950s.

Next year could be a more promising year, with inflation expected to ease and the world adjusting to the shocks caused by the war in Ukraine. Here’s what we are keeping an eye on: