How K-pop became the soundtrack to South Korea’s political protests

K-pop celebrities broke with rigid expectations of neutrality to add their voices to a wave of political protest that roiled South Korea this month, culminating in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Dec. 14.

After Yoon unexpectedly announced martial law — only to stand down hours later after lawmakers vetoed the motion — thousands of Koreans took to the streets demanding for his resignation or impeachment.

But the peaceful rallies looked little like traditional protests: Instead, demonstrators filled the streets of major cities like Seoul dancing and cheering to K-pop’s biggest hits for days — with some foreign media comparing the rallies to club dancefloors.