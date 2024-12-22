How K-pop became the soundtrack to South Korea’s political protests

The News
K-pop celebrities broke with rigid expectations of neutrality to add their voices to a wave of political protest that roiled South Korea this month, culminating in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Dec. 14.
After Yoon unexpectedly announced martial law — only to stand down hours later after lawmakers vetoed the motion — thousands of Koreans took to the streets demanding for his resignation or impeachment.
But the peaceful rallies looked little like traditional protests: Instead, demonstrators filled the streets of major cities like Seoul dancing and cheering to K-pop’s biggest hits for days — with some foreign media comparing the rallies to club dancefloors.
SIGNALS
K-pop artists make rare public comments on politics
K-pop stars are seen as role models bound to upholding rigid expectations, and are “typically hesitant to wade into political issues,” according to The Korea Times. But many broke their silence following Yoon’s attempt to impose martial law, and joined protesters in demanding the leader’s resignation or impeachment. Some even challenged the notion that celebrities should stay out of politics. “Am I not in a position to talk politics?” wrote IZ*ONE member Lee Chae-yeon on an online fan platform. “I’m a public figure and that’s exactly why I should speak out.” Other stars, like GOT7’s Youngae, said he was “grateful we’re not facing [these tough times] alone, and I hope we can make changes together.” Some stars, meanwhile, showed their solidarity with protesters by paying for food and hand warmers.
Anti-Yoon rallies appeared more like concerts than protests
As the protests demanding for Yoon’s impeachment went viral, many noted that they were reminiscent of K-pop concerts: Crowds sang along to popular songs and protesters waved light sticks — a type of band paraphernalia. K-pop fans “[turned] the protests into multicoloured musical rallies,” an academic specialized in Korean studies academic wrote for The Conversation, adding that the genre’s fan culture “connects with community spirit and politics.” Many K-pop fans have been outspoken against Yoon’s anti-feminist rhetoric and the larger issue of gender-based violence in Korean society: The most visible group at the impeachment protests was women in their 20s and 30s, the academic wrote.
It’s unclear whether protests will hurt or help K-pop tourism
South Korea wants to turn Seoul into a top holiday tourist destination for fans of K-pop culture, including hosting its biggest-ever annual winter festival. But the mass protests and political instability has officials worried the unrest could scare away tourists, according to Reuters. The impact of the fierce but short-lived protests has, however, appeared minimal so far, and the country’s culture minister has stated that “[Korean] content is a big trend that can’t be missed” regardless of who controls the government. One risk consultant even predicted that South Korea’s reputation “might even be improved” after protesters and lawmakers fervently defended democratic norms by moving to impeach Yoon, Reuters reported.