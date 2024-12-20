Dubai-based logistics firm DP World starts work on $1.2B Senegal port

Dubai-based DP World started work on Senegal’s $1.2 billion Port of Ndayane, part of a plan to transform the African country into a regional trade and logistics hub.

A dredger — “Willem Van Rubroeck” — will create a 5-kilometer shipping channel.

The first phase of the port will handle 1.2 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, with the second phase adding capacity for 410,000 more. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost Senegal’s GDP by 3% within a decade.

DP World, which operates over 70 ports and terminals worldwide, is also expanding its logistics services, committing $2 billion over the next five years to strengthen its presence in Africa.