A massive, embattled copper mine in Panama turns to Trump for rescue

The Scoop
The CEO of the company running one of the world’s largest and most embattled copper mines wants US President-elect Donald Trump to help rescue the project before the legal battles over its future turn uglier.
Tristan Pascall, who leads First Quantum Minerals, told Semafor that the Cobre Panama mine — a $10 billion project deep in the Panamanian jungle that has been shuttered by the government since November 2023 because of disputes related to tax rates and other issues — could be a vital source of raw materials for US companies chasing clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. But first it has to reopen. With the firm spending about $12 million a month just to maintain the mine’s physical integrity, time is running out to reach a deal with Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino Quintero before Pascall says First Quantum will have to pursue arbitration.
With Trump looking to take a hawkish stance on China — the world’s top copper consumer — and a secretary of state nominee, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who has close ties to Latin America, Pascall aims to pitch the administration for its support in reviving the mine.
“There’s a huge opportunity for the incoming administration in this space,” he said. “There’s absolutely a deal for Trump to do on copper that lines up with the strategic interests of the US and of Panama.”
Tim’s view
Critical minerals play a major role in America’s economic competition with China. The race to develop mineral projects overseas will only become more important as markets tighten. The US still sources most of its critical minerals from China, and the Biden administration was criticized by some economists for moving too slowly to diversify that supply chain, for example by striking new free-trade agreements with mineral-rich countries in Africa and Latin America.
The rush for global minerals is to a large extent a zero-sum game: Much of whatever isn’t locked up in long-term offtake deals by the US will likely go to China. So even if Trump isn’t enthused about supporting US clean energy companies per se, he could look at overseas mining as a forum in which to squeeze China. There aren’t many paths available for the US to lock in large new streams of copper in the near term: Cobre Panama is one.
Disputes over the mine date at least to the early 2010s, when Pascall’s father acquired the site and forged a close relationship with then-Panama President Juan Carlos Varela. The project was grandfathered into a low royalty rate that eventually, as copper prices began to climb, drew increasing public scrutiny even as the mine became one of Panama’s biggest employers. Environmental groups also protested against the mine’s impact on the surrounding ecosystem. Eventually Panama’s top court ruled the mine’s contract unconstitutional, and it was closed.
While the Biden administration worked to support other new mining projects in Brazil and Argentina, it “didn’t really get involved in,” the Cobre Panama dispute, said Gracelin Baskaran, director of the critical minerals security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. That was frustrating to some in the mining sector, she said: “[The US] actually had a lot of room to negotiate, to be supportive, and we didn’t.”
There are a number of steps the Trump administration could take to catch up to China in Latin America’s minerals market, Baskaran said. It could broaden the pool of countries that US companies can source minerals from and be eligible to claim Inflation Reduction Act tax credits. It can tap the US International Development Finance Corporation to underwrite projects and lower the cost of capital for private developers. It could add copper to the federal critical minerals list, which would make copper projects eligible for more investment incentives. And it could appoint ambassadors to mineral-rich countries who understand the market and are motivated to hammer out deals.
In the case of Panama, Trump is already likely to be in close contact with Quintero about the flow of migrants through the Darién Gap, and could include copper in a larger deal on immigration. For First Quantum’s part, Pascall acknowledged that the company has fallen short in the past on ensuring the project benefits a majority of Panamanians, and said he remains optimistic that an agreement on the mine’s tax rates and environmental protection measures can be reached in 2025. “We need to deliver outcomes that people understand,” he said. But with the company’s shareholders — most based in the US — looking on, it needs to find a conclusion soon: “Nobody can defy gravity forever.”
Room for Disagreement
Urgency around the Cobre Panama mine would be greater if the copper market was in more dire straits, but weakening demand in China could send prices downward in 2025, analysts say. That trend would accelerate if Trump ramps up tariffs on Chinese exports.
Notable
- Trump’s advisers are recommending that he waive environmental reviews for domestic critical mineral mining projects, according to Reuters. It’s not clear whether he would have the authority to do so.