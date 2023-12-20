Colorado’s ruling could help and harm Trump in 2024

The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump is ineligible to be on the presidential ballot under the 14th Amendment sent shockwaves through political circles on Tuesday and jolted the somewhat sleepy Republican presidential primary less than a month before the Iowa Caucus.

The court’s decision that the former president can’t be on the ballot because he committed insurrection led to a flurry of criticism from Republicans — including those running against him — and, above all, a firm prediction from pundits that the ruling will actually help Trump’s chances in the Republican primary. The general election, however, could be a different story.