The essential China reading list

Ahead of the launch of Semafor’s China briefing, I invited 51 of the world’s most experienced Sinologists to nominate the best China book of 2025.

Their suggestions revealed a deep interest in all things related to the Chinese economy, especially its world-beating tech sector, but they also highlighted a few gems that haven’t got nearly the attention they deserve — like a book on the American World War II hero Evans Fordyce Carson, who was once embedded with Mao Zedong’s guerrillas (and coined the term “gung ho.“)

So here they are, in the order of how many votes they each received: