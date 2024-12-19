Vladimir Putin says he is ready to meet with Donald Trump ‘whenever’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is prepared to meet US President-elect Donald Trump “whenever,” at an annual press conference Thursday.

While emphasizing Russia’s position of strength in Ukraine, Putin added that the Kremlin is ready for “negotiations and compromises,” but warned a temporary ceasefire would only provide Kyiv with a chance to regroup.

Sources close to the Kremlin believe Putin is open to discussing a Ukraine deal with Trump that would include a demand for Kyiv to give up on its NATO ambitions and to limit the size of its army, Reuters reported.

Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia is reportedly planning to visit Kyiv in January and has signalled openness to travelling to Moscow if invited as the incoming US administration seeks to end the war.