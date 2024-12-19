North Korean losses point to global nature of Ukraine war

North Korea has suffered at least 100 casualties fighting alongside Russian troops in the Ukraine war, the US and South Korea said, pointing to the increasingly global nature of the conflict.

The announcements by Washington and Seoul came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Brussels to shore up support from European allies ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office.

AD

The UK’s defense secretary, meanwhile, is reportedly considering sending British troops to Ukraine to train Kyiv’s forces, according to the BBC.