Semafor Signals

North Korean losses point to global nature of Ukraine war

Prashant Rao and Mizy Clifton
Updated Dec 19, 2024, 8:50am EST
Europe
Russia’s defence minister is welcomed to North Korea at a ceremony in Pyongyang
Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Title icon

The News

North Korea has suffered at least 100 casualties fighting alongside Russian troops in the Ukraine war, the US and South Korea said, pointing to the increasingly global nature of the conflict.

The announcements by Washington and Seoul came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Brussels to shore up support from European allies ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office.

The UK’s defense secretary, meanwhile, is reportedly considering sending British troops to Ukraine to train Kyiv’s forces, according to the BBC.

icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Dozens of nations are now embroiled in Russia’s war in Ukraine

Source icon
Source:  
Politico

So many counties are now either directly or indirectly involved in the war that even “the most dogged of isolationists would have a hard time selling [it] as a ’regional conflict,’” wrote Politico in a piece headlined “World War III is already underway.” Both Kyiv and Moscow are increasingly framing the war in global terms: Ukraine says it is fighting for “democracy,” while Russia rails against the “collective West.” By the same token, however, Ukraine’s backers are accountable to public opinion at home. Americans are now evenly split on whether the US has a responsibility to help Ukraine, according to the Pew Research Center, and the idea of Ukraine ceding territory “appears to have gone from being taboo to lodestar,” Politico wrote.

For developing countries, ideological battles come second to the economy

Source icon
Sources:  
Chatham House, Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung, LSE Public Policy Review

Many in the West hoped the developing world would rally behind the rules-based order, but “Asia has largely rejected the conflict as a battle between might and right” in favor of pragmatic non-alignment, an Asia-Pacific expert at Chatham House said. Pro-Russian narratives do have some reach in the Global South, but economic factors may be more significant, a Russia expert wrote for Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung: Countries dependent on Russia for food, grain, and fertilizers find it “hard, if not impossible” to shun Moscow. “The immediacy of the painful economic spillover of conflict translated into a position that supported the cessation of war, even if that… would play into the hands of Putin,” an international relations expert argued.

Despite losses, North Korea sees much to gain

Source icon
Sources:  
Royal United Services Institute, BBC

North Korea’s involvement in the war serves its mission of reshaping the Korean Peninsula, an expert argued for the Royal United Services Institute. Russia may now be more likely to come to North Korea’s aid in the event of any future conflict with South Korea and the US. North Korea also sees army deployments as a “good way to earn money,” the director of the Korea Risk Group told the BBC: Moscow pays Pyongyang $2,000 per soldier every month, according to South Korean intelligence estimates.

