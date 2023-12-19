Texas’ new border law will hurt children and taxpayers, experts say

Mexico’s president said Tuesday that he will challenge a new Texas law that gives state authorities power to detain and deport suspected undocumented immigrants.

“We’re always going to be against these measures, and we want to say to our countrymen and migrants that we’re defending them,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He accused Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott of pursuing a personal political motive to be a vice presidential contender.

Several civil rights groups, including the ACLU, sued Texas on Tuesday, alleging that the law was unconstitutional.

The Biden administration has rebuked the controversial law – known as SB4 – for circumventing federal authorities, paving a path to a Supreme Court showdown, as Republicans slam the White House for not funding border protection.