Mark Penn’s polling is driving coverage of Israel. But should it?

Half of young Americans support Hamas over Israel. A majority think Israel should “be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.” And two-thirds think Jews are “a class of oppressors who should be treated as oppressors.”

All of these were results from the Harvard CAPS Harris poll, conducted every month by HarrisX — a 60-year old brand, purchased in 2017 by the Stagwell Group and its co-founder Mark Penn, a centrist operative best known for his former work with the Clintons. Each finding traveled widely in the press, as commentators — Penn included — lamented that a rising generation had fallen into a spiral of radicalization.

In a wave of polling about American views on Israel, and its war in Gaza, the Harris poll has stood out for the sheer number of hot-button questions it asks, and for the dramatic results. The questions, piped straight from the news cycle, make for shock answers that drive coverage around the globe, from The New York Post to the Jerusalem Post.

“We explore all topics from all angles and that’s what makes the poll unique,” said Dritan Nesho, the Harvard CAPS Harris poll’s co-director. “We publish everything precisely so everyone has the same info we do and provides feedback on the next go. The poll is done on a completely pro bono basis and for the public benefit.”

The poll, Nesho said, grew out of a class he taught with Penn and Stephen Ansolabehere, “and the observation that most polls ask very limited and stilted questions.” Every month, a fifth of the poll’s questions are written anew to check public sentiment on the big issues.

But the attention frustrates rival pollsters, who are skeptical of the survey’s methodology and uncomfortable seeing its answers go viral.

“It’s tough for me to take the findings at face value,” said Lakshya Jain, a partner at Split Ticket. “Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence.”

Critics note that the results often seem bizarrely inconsistent. The same December survey that found 60% of 18-24 year olds believed Israel was committing “genocide” in Gaza found 70% also believed Israel was “trying to avoid civilian casualties.” Majorities of 18-24 year olds apparently think that all of Israel should be surrendered to Hamas (51% agree) — but also that Hamas is a group that “would like to commit genocide” (58% agree) and should be “removed from running Gaza” (58% agree as well). Covering the results, the Times of Israel called the responses “muddled.”

Findings like these have baffled other pollsters, who question how Penn’s polling operation builds its samples (weighted “where necessary,” according to language in each polling memo), and how it keeps respondents engaged through a long battery of political questions answered online. (Panelists can get gift cards for their participation.) One potential explanation for why certain people have diametrically opposed answers, for example, might be that they’re clicking “yes” on the first thing they see after fielding dozens of questions in a row, many of them on unfamiliar topics.

“The poll sets up polarizing or inscrutable scenarios, then doesn’t even let people respond ‘not sure,’” said Will Jordan, a Democratic pollster at Global Strategy Group. “That’s going to force respondents with different views to pick a side at random or based on response-option vibes. But the numbers get shared as if they’re real attitudes.”

Nesho noted that its underlying data are posted online, and that HarrisX nailed Joe Biden’s popular vote margin in the 2020 election. It has a “B” rating from polling site FiveThirtyEight.com.