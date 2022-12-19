Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to quit as leader

Musk’s poll asked if he should “step down as head of Twitter,” adding he would “abide” by the results. More than 17.5 million votes were recorded in the informal survey.

Shortly after posting the poll, Musk tweeted, “as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

It is unclear whether these votes were all from unique Twitter users.

In November, Musk held a similar public opinion survey asking whether former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account should be reinstated. More than 50% of respondents voted yes, but many were quick to question the accuracy of the count.

Musk quickly moved to reinstate Trump to the platform.