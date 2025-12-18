Events Email Briefings
Major Chinese real estate firm risks default as crisis persists

Dec 18, 2025, 6:58am EST
A real estate project at a standstill.
Lusha Zhang/Reuters

One of China’s biggest real estate companies will meet with bondholders today as it seeks to avert a default.

China Vanke is among a litany of debt-saddled property firms that are under the microscope following a construction boom that saw huge numbers of apartments built that now remain unoccupied.

Concerns about the real estate sector — which by some estimates amounted to a quarter of the entire economy at one point — are among myriad issues facing China, including fears of chronic deflation, a youth jobs crisis, and opaque levels of local government debt.

Some Chinese authorities have begun censoring online complaints about the property market: “We are going to see more defaults,” an expert told Nikkei.

Prashant Rao
