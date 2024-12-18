Unburned US coal piles up as global demand soars

Coal reserves are piling up to record levels at US power plants, an indication of the financial and environmental consequences of the country’s energy transition. Meanwhile, demand for the fossil fuel outside of the US and Europe has soared.

About 138 million tons of coal are sitting unburned at US power plants, according to federal data. At the current average burn rate — falling every year as coal is replaced by cleaner renewables and cheaper natural gas — US utilities are sitting on about half a year’s worth of unused coal, which they are contractually obligated to buy from mines even when they don’t need it.

The unwanted inventory is worth at least $6.5 billion, the US Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis estimates, a drain on utilities’ resources at a time when most are under pressure to ramp up spending on the energy transition and supply power-hungry data centers. It’s also forcing some utilities to expand the footprint of their coal storage facilities, raising the risk of local pollution.