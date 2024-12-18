Qatar crushes reckless driving — literally

Qatar is sending a message to reckless drivers: It’s willing to go medieval on violators.

The Ministry of Interior posted a video on X of a driver doing donuts among traffic on a highway.

The car, a Toyota Supra, was impounded, snatched by a claw excavator, and then fed into a car crusher machine. (The driver could face a fine and imprisonment of up to $13,600 and three years).

While few commenters disputed the need to punish the driver, there’s widespread confusion on why the car had to be destroyed. Maybe it’s a warning shot to the autonomous vehicles of the future.