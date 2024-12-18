Private credit funds and banks are fueling the Gulf fintech boom

Global private credit funds and banks are stepping in to fund Gulf startups, particularly in payments and consumer lending.

In the latest example, Citigroup provided $500 million in asset-backed securitization financing to Quantix Technology Projects, which operates the CashNow consumer lending platform.

Historically, the Middle East has seen few private debt deals, according to Bloomberg, with funds typically raising less than $500 million.

Local banks have largely avoided consumer finance, leaving room for global players to plug the gap.

The trend reflects a welcome shift in Gulf investment flows — instead of simply raising capital from regional sovereign wealth funds and family offices, global funds like BlackRock and Blackstone are now actively investing in local growth opportunities.