ADNOC Distribution eyes non-fuel growth

The News
ADNOC Distribution plans to expand non-fuel services in the UAE and add more stations in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to drive growth, after already capturing two-thirds of its home market, its chief executive officer told Semafor.
The company dominates the UAE fuel market with 540 stations and is the largest convenience store operator in the country. With more than 2.1 million loyalty program members and 220 million annual transactions, ADNOC Distribution collects an immense amount of data that it can use to deliver “highly personalized offers” to customers, allowing them to preorder coffee, for example, and then deliver it via license plate recognition on arrival, Bader Saeed Al Lamki said.
“We want to sweat the assets to the maximum,” he said, by adding car washes and other fuels, while also considering acquisitions to its portfolio outside the UAE.
Know More
ADNOC Distribution also plans to deploy up to 500 high-speed electric-vehicle chargers across the UAE by 2028, with 120 already operational. “We’re well positioned to enable EV cars in this country,” Lamki said, particularly along highways, which could help ease range anxiety.
The company also plans to revamp gas stations for a future beyond refueling, transforming them into “community hubs” offering customers a range of retail options like pharmacies, supermarkets, and leisure spaces to use while cars are being recharged.