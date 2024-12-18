ADNOC Distribution eyes non-fuel growth

ADNOC Distribution plans to expand non-fuel services in the UAE and add more stations in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to drive growth, after already capturing two-thirds of its home market, its chief executive officer told Semafor.

The company dominates the UAE fuel market with 540 stations and is the largest convenience store operator in the country. With more than 2.1 million loyalty program members and 220 million annual transactions, ADNOC Distribution collects an immense amount of data that it can use to deliver “highly personalized offers” to customers, allowing them to preorder coffee, for example, and then deliver it via license plate recognition on arrival, Bader Saeed Al Lamki said.

“We want to sweat the assets to the maximum,” he said, by adding car washes and other fuels, while also considering acquisitions to its portfolio outside the UAE.