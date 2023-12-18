How Catholics see Pope Francis’ move to approve blessings for same-sex couples

Pope Francis on Monday announced that Catholic Bishops can now give same-sex couples their blessing under certain conditions, a major shift as the Catholic Church signals its intent to become more LGBTQ-friendly.

The Vatican stressed that the blessing does not infringe upon “the traditional doctrine of the church about marriage” because the blessing falls outside the liturgical context.

Vatican observers had for months predicted some change to longstanding church policy following similar drafts emerging from Bishop conferences in the last several months.