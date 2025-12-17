Saudi hotels are seeking bartenders amid loosening alcohol curbs

A surprising new line of work is emerging in Saudi Arabia: bartenders.

High-end hotel chains including Four Seasons, Rixos, and Shangri-La are all advertising for drinks specialists at their hotels in Jeddah, Riyadh, and the Red Sea coast, according to Arabian Business, with knowledge of wines and spirits listed as a must.

The job advertisements come as signs are mounting that the kingdom could further loosen rules around alcohol sales as soon as next year. Non-Muslim expatriates in the country earning above a certain threshold can now buy alcohol at stores previously reserved for diplomats, Semafor reported last month — the first time in decades that alcohol has been legally available for anyone other than foreign envoys.

Ahead of the anticipated changes, hotels and bars have sprung up offering a variety of exotic, but still firmly non-alcoholic, beverages. Saudi Arabia has made attracting tourists a key part of its economic diversification plan, developing luxury hotels and winning rights to host global events like the men’s soccer World Cup in 2034 to bring in visitors. Offering something more than mocktails should further widen the country’s appeal.