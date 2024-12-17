Trump may pick a Democrat to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Republicans may have figured out a way to temporarily grow their slim House majority: Appoint a Democrat to the Trump administration.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., is reportedly on the shortlist to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency next year.

The move would deny Democrats a vote for weeks, padding Republicans’ edge, and potentially let the GOP flip Moskowitz’s seat. His office declined to comment, and House Democratic leadership deferred comment ahead of Monday’s internal elections. “We are focused on ranking member races and completely organizing the 119th Congress at this moment,” a spokesperson for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told Semafor.

The appointment could win Moskowitz more name recognition if he decides to run for Florida governor in 2026. He spent two years as director of emergency management under Gov. Ron DeSantis before running for Congress.