Japan boosts renewable energy targets as it tries to catch up with its neighbors

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Dec 17, 2024, 8:50am EST
net zeroEast Asia
Aizu Electric Power’s Oguni solar power station is pictured in Kitakata, Japan
Yuka Obayashi/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Japan unveiled plans to make renewable energy the country’s top power source by 2040.

Tokyo has been a laggard by rich-country standards when it comes to decarbonizing its energy system: Wind and solar account for just 12% of the country’s electricity generation, compared to 27% in the European Union, according to the think tank Ember, and Japan still depends on coal for 32% of its power, almost double the OECD average.

The new targets are part of efforts to meet Tokyo’s net-zero goals, as well as a bid to reduce its vulnerability to geopolitical uncertainty. Last year, 70% of Japan’s power was reliant on fossil fuels, nearly all of which were imported.

A line chart showing Japan’s coal use.
