Qatar hikes spending to drive economic diversification

Mohammed Sergie
Dec 16, 2024, 9:12am EST
gulf
A view of Doha, Qatar
Wikimedia Commons
The News

Qatar will increase government spending by 4.6% in 2025, including a 10% salary hike for government workers and investments across various sectors to drive economic diversification.

The government’s hydrocarbon revenue is expected to decline as its energy company invests in expanding its liquefied natural gas capacity by 85% by 2030, according to Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

The budget projects a deficit of 13.2 billion riyals ($3.6 billion), based on an average oil price of $60 per barrel next year. Qatar’s planned salary increase is the biggest in years — Al Kuwari said it’s aimed at attracting talent and motivating the local workforce.

A chart showing breakeven oil prices for budgets in different Gulf countries
