Biden’s last month to include more pardons, AI action

US President Joe Biden, who will leave office in just over a month, plans to use his final days to advance policies on climate and artificial intelligence, relieve student debt holders, and issue more pardons.

Those are among actions previewed in a memo from White House communications director Ben LaBolt, who also highlighted the Biden administration’s push to implement key legislation — like the Inflation Reduction Act — in its waning days.

Biden will decide on whether to grant preemptive pardons for potential Donald Trump targets, something Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., encouraged him to “very seriously” consider, and he will find out if his months-long efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza bear fruit.

The holiday season has also officially descended on Washington, which means Biden will host his last holiday fêtes at the White House.