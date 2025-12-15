Gulf countries bar Bollywood thriller

A Bollywood blockbuster will reportedly not be released in the Gulf, a lucrative market for the Indian film industry.

Dhurandhar, which follows an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld to dismantle terror networks, was not cleared for release, The National reported.

While no reason was given, Indian media outlets reported that Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE had all banned it over worries that it could be perceived as anti-Pakistani. The movie, released months after India and Pakistan engaged in a brief armed conflict, has created a firestorm on the subcontinent, with movie critics facing online attacks over reviews. One Gulf local is benefiting from the tensions between the South Asian powers, though: Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has become a sensation in India, thanks to his track Fa9la featuring in a key scene in the film.