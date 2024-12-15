US in contact with Syria rebel group

The US is in direct contact with the Syrian rebel faction that led the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed Washington’s vision for Syria’s political transition on a trip through the region this week.

The success of the main rebel group, which the US designates a terror organization, has sparked debate among Western officials over how, or even if, to engage as Syria’s political transformation unfolds.

Blinken praised “the positive words that we’ve heard… but what really counts is action,” adding that the US would reconsider sanctions and other measures enacted against Assad as the country’s transition progressed.

Washington is not alone in angling to shape post-war Syria: Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, while Israel has launched a new round of strikes on Syrian military sites.