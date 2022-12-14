President Paul Kagame on M23 rebellion: 'Not Rwanda's problem'

Kagame said the East African region was doing its best to assist in the crisis, adding that about 80,000 refugees had migrated to Rwanda since the start of the conflict in the eastern Congo region.

However, he pushed back against pressure from the international community to resolve the conflict.

"It seems the entire responsibility has been put on the shoulders of Rwanda," he said. "And we say: 'No, this is not our problem.'"

He rejected the argument that Rwanda has a role to play in resolving the conflict because many of those impacted are Congolese people of Rwandan-decent. He added that international actors should instead blame colonialists who drew Africa's borders without consideration of pre-established ethnic community borders.

"I cannot be responsible for the fact that there are Congolese of Rwandan-ethnicity that are being denied their rights as a citizen," he said.