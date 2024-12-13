‘You try to find common ground’: Democrats say they’re ready to work with Donald Trump

The Democrats’ first conflict with Trump did not start right after the 2016 election. Befuddled by their defeat, party leaders like Chuck Schumer talked about working with the new president to pass an infrastructure bill. Democrats in red states and districts, most of whom didn’t make it past the 2024 election, were right there with them.

There are fewer obvious points of agreement now, but Democrats have taken two approaches to Trump — both implying that they might work with him. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is not a Democrat but leads “outreach” for the Senate Democratic caucus, has highlighted Trump and Musk statements that he agrees with, daring Republicans to pass them: Caps on credit card fees, defense spending cuts, and more.

The Sanders gamble is that Trump’s control of the Republican Party will either create an opening for policies he wants passed, or give Democrats and progressives a broken Trump promise to run against next year. California Rep. Ro Khanna, a longtime Musk acquaintance, has taken the same approach, and blown off the critics — mostly on social media — who call it naive.

AD

“Aren’t we here to help the lives of the American people?” Khanna told Semafor this week, arguing that the critics who wanted to fully resist Trump had been discredited by the election. “I think that the Democratic Party has to focus less on Trump and more on the American people. This has been our problem. We are obsessed with this man. We should be obsessed about the American people!”

A second approach has been meeting Trump and Republicans where they are, and seeing if they overreach, as Democrats believe they did eight years ago.

“I’m hopeful that the Trump administration will create some opportunities,” said incoming Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, whose landslide victory gave Democrats their ninth consecutive win in President Biden’s home state. “There’s a bent in the Republican party that’s existed for generations that’s talked about more local control and more resources for states, more discretion at state and local government. And I’m hoping that’s the direction they go in.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who ended her tenure atop the DGA last weekend, told reporters at its conference that she was “very open to working with the Trump administration.” There were limits. “If there are things that they push us to do that we think are wrong,” she said, “they’re illegal, anything like that, we’ll draw the line.”

Kelly and other governors pinpointed one potential area where collaboration could be either fruitful or impossible depending on Trump’s approach: Deportations.

“Anybody who commits a violent crime must be held accountable fully, and that’s whether they’re in this country as American citizens or they’re here as undocumented people,” incoming North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein told reporters. He would oppose deportation efforts that entangled his state’s resources and went after law-abiding migrants, but he had to wait, and see.

“We don’t know what President Trump’s immigration plan is going to look like at the end of the day,” he said. “He is a master of saying something creating a great deal of noise — and then the reality may be different.”