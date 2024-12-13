UK government overhauls energy grid, prioritizing renewables

UK energy officials unveiled plans for a sweeping overhaul of the country’s power system, aiming to nearly eliminate fossil fuels from the mix by 2030.

The plan will offer express access to the power grid for some new clean energy projects, and make it easier for national-level officials to overrule municipal governments in approving proposals, particularly large onshore wind farms.

The plan will require up to £240 billion in investment by 2030, and while opposition politicians warned it will raise electric bills, the energy secretary said that reducing the country’s reliance on natural gas will eliminate price volatility from the market.