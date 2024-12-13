Guggenheim considers Saudi headquarters

US-based Guggenheim Partners Investment Management — which manages $335 billion in assets — is considering establishing a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, Anne Walsh, the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, told Semafor.

“We are working through understanding the regulatory criteria,” she said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “We were just in Saudi last month. We’ve got a very strong, positive future assessment, so I think there’s a real possibility.”

Guggenheim has an office in Dubai, and Walsh said the firm is looking to expand in the Gulf. While Guggenheim primarily invests in the US, it is eyeing infrastructure opportunities in the region, she said.