GE Vernova shrugs off proposed Trump tariffs

GE Vernova, one of the world’s biggest energy equipment manufacturers, isn’t worried about US President-elect Donald Trump’s expected tariffs.

Orders for gas and grid equipment are surging so much that the company is backlogged for some orders until 2029, CEO Scott Strazik told reporters this week. The wind turbine business, however, remains “humble,” and the company hasn’t booked a new order for offshore wind turbines in 37 months.

Tariffs won’t do much to change that situation, Strazik said: Canada, China, and Mexico, the countries Trump has most targeted for potential new tariffs, account for only 5% percent of the company’s supply chain. “So we can manage, and we can adjust.”