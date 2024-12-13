Board nominee in Air Products activist fight was accused of tipping off friend to merger a decade ago

An activist investor’s nominee to the board of Air Products allegedly gave secret information to a friend about the 2014 sale of Covidien, where he was a director, according to the testimony of a man convicted of insider trading on the deal.

Dennis Reilley, whom hedge fund Mantle Ridge has put forward for the Air Products board, is identified in court records as “D.R.,” a board member at medical device maker Covidien, DuPont, Marathon Oil, and Dow.

His friend and neighbor said in court during his 2019 proceedings that “D.R.” regularly sent him nonpublic information gleaned from role on all three boards, forwarded internal emails, and tipped him off in 2014 to Covidien’s $43 billion sale to Medtronic, but told him not to trade on it. The man pleaded guilty in 2019 to insider trading and received two years of probation.

Reilley was never charged with wrongdoing.

“Mr. Reilley is an industry legend and author of what is widely seen as the gold-standard model for performance in the industrial gas industry – a model that [Air Products CEO] Seifi Ghasemi has desperately chased, but fallen far short of throughout his career,” a spokesman for Mantle Ridge and Reilley said.

Air Products, one of the largest providers of industrial gases with a $69 billion market value, declined to comment.