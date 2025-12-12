Digital bank Wio still sees UAE opportunities after explosive growth

Wio Bank’s origin story is rooted in a problem that frustrated entrepreneurs in the UAE: Opening a bank account was slow and costly for small and medium-sized businesses.

The digital lender, launched during the pandemic, initially focused exclusively on SMEs before expanding to individual customers, leaning on the UAE’s digital infrastructure to scale quickly, Chief Executive Jayesh Patel said at Semafor’s Next 3 Billion event during Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

“Today, we have the largest number of SMEs in the country banking with us,” Patel said. Although it doesn’t make “a ton of money” from each account, the growth of the companies themselves — and the number of customers Wio brings in — has catapulted the digital bank into the ranks of the country’s second-tier lenders in terms of assets.