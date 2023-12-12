The US has a new plan for wielding AI to fight climate change

AI is quickly emerging as one of the most powerful tools for fighting climate change. It can help develop and test new materials for batteries and solar cells, manage the electric grid, study climate patterns, and monitor emissions, among other applications. But it also has risks, such as the possibility of data leaks and invasions of privacy, and costs, including the vast quantities of energy needed to power the computing that drives it. The DOE has a lot of resources to bring to bear on boosting the opportunities and curbing the risks, including grant funding for AI startups, access to some of the world’s fastest and most energy-efficient supercomputers, and the brains of scientists at the national labs.

Fu’s job will be to marshal all those resources, which today are scattered across the agency, in the same direction, and rope in a wider base of agencies, scientists, and entrepreneurs, she told Semafor.

“We have so many smart people at DOE who are focused on their specific piece of the mission,” she said. “One of the things we need to do better, on technologies like AI, is making ourselves known and thinking proactively about this set of issues, because it’s just so important.”

Some of Fu’s early priorities for the office, she said, will be to support the use of AI in developing nuclear fusion power; to increase the energy efficiency of supercomputers, so AI doesn’t become a major source of greenhouse gas emissions; to test AI models for vulnerabilities to hackers; and to make DOE’s vast stores of physics, energy, and climate data more broadly accessible to scientists and private-sector AI developers.

Fu is a good choice for the role, said David Sandalow, a climate-policy expert at Columbia University and a former senior DOE official. “She’s an extremely capable DOE veteran with vast government experience,” he said. “I hope this office will integrate AI tools into all aspects of DOE’s mission.”