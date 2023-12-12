Google loses antitrust lawsuit to Fortnite creator Epic Games

Jenna Moon /

Google has lost an antitrust case which argued that it illegally suppresses competition in its Play Store.

The suit, launched by Fortnite creator Epic Games three years ago, claimed that the Play Store operated as a monopoly which pulled in billions of dollars in revenue annually for the tech giant. Google collects a 15% to 30% commission on apps purchased from the Play Store, and developers pay substantial fees to the company to offer their apps to Android users.

Epic Games previously sued Apple, alleging the same monopolistic practices in the App Store. The game developer lost that case.