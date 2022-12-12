French ban on short flights could take off in other EU countries

The French ban on short domestic flights where alternative train journeys already exist is likely to be copied by Germany, Spain, Italy, and other EU countries, allowing the bloc to leverage its high-speed rail network to cut carbon emissions.

The European Commission last week approved France’s ban on commercial flights in three corridors where train journeys take less than 2.5 hours, like the route from Paris Orly Airport to Bordeaux.

“This is not how you solve climate change,” Nicolas Paulissen, executive director of the Union of French Airports. “We should be looking at sustainable aviation fuel, electric and hydrogen-fueled planes.”

Climate activists want the ban to apply to travel that’s at least four hours long. If Europe replaced all of its top 250 short-haul flights, it would save the equivalent of some 23.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year, or as much as Croatia’s national emissions, Greenpeace said.

“The ban remains limited for now,” said Thomas Gelin, a Greenpeace climate campaigner at the EU. “But it’s a good starting point.”