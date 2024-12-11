Events Newsletters
US funds Ukraine using seized Russian assets

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Dec 11, 2024, 7:38am EST
securityNorth America
Volodymyrr Zelenskyy is embraced by Joe Biden in the Oval Office, Washington, DC
Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters
The News

The US gave Ukraine a $20 billion loan, funded by seized Russian assets.

The cash is a significant chunk of a planned $50 billion package agreed by G7 nations, and Washington said the idea was to make Russia “bear the costs of its illegal war, instead of taxpayers.” Outgoing US President Joe Biden is keen to back Kyiv before the accession of President-elect Donald Trump, who has described funding Ukraine’s defense as a drain on resources.

Washington is also mulling further sanctions on Russian oil, but other countries are apparently skeptical that the new administration will stay the course: Polish President Donald Tusk, usually ultra-hawkish on Moscow, acknowledged that peace talks could start as soon as this winter.

