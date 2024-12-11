Restrictions on US investment in China may find spot in upcoming funding bill

Legislation that would limit US investment in China still might hitch a ride on a short-term government funding bill this month.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries objected to including the language in a defense bill out of opposition to that bill’s restrictions on transgender health care, baffling backers of the bipartisan China measure.

Jeffries’ office told Semafor that “everyone remains at the table” but added that “nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson sounded more optimistic: “I think we have an agreement on outbound,” he said.

Proponents are keeping up the pressure: Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, spoke with Jeffries’ office over the weekend to push for the measure’s inclusion in the funding bill when it was clear it would fall out of the defense bill, a person familiar with the conversation said.