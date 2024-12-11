Geothermal energy is heating up, but not yet boiling

The latest auction for leases to drill geothermal energy wells on federal land in the US was a bust, bucking the trend of more successful recent sales and showing the nascent technology still faces hurdles to becoming a clean energy powerhouse.

Geothermal energy, which uses subterranean heat to generate electricity with drilling hardware adapted from the oil and gas industry, is a rising star in the energy transition. In the last few weeks, a string of lease auctions in southwestern US states have been entirely or nearly sold out, with some drilling rights selling for more than $200 per acre, around 10 times the typical figure a few years ago.

Tuesday’s auction, for three plots in southern Utah, was a dive: Only one plot triggered bids, with Ormat Technologies sealing a win for just $2 per acre. The Nevada-based energy project developer has already been building a portfolio of geothermal projects in the surrounding area. The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about its bid. But analysts for Project InnerSpace, a geothermal advocacy group, told Semafor the tepid auction was likely the result of the plots’ isolated, mountainous location and relatively low geothermal temperatures.

Jeanine Vany, executive vice president of corporate affairs at geothermal startup Eavor Technologies, said that despite the hype, lease auctions for the technology are still held back by grid bottlenecks, and because most geothermal projects are only economically viable with very high subsurface temperatures. That means auctions for cooler and more remote plots often go quiet.

“As costs come down, you’ll start to see more regions that are not hot get grabbed quicker at auction,” Vany said. “But today, geologists are just looking for hotter rocks.”