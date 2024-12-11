Events Newsletters
Eric Trump sees Bitcoin at $1 million and US as ‘crypto capital’ in bullish remarks

Mohammed Sergie
Mohammed Sergie
Dec 11, 2024, 9:34am EST
gulf
Eric Trump, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abdel Hadi Ramahi/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Donald Trump will be the “crypto president,” the US the global “crypto capital,” and its biggest token, Bitcoin, will hit $1 million.

These are some of the bullish remarks by the President-elect’s son Eric at the Bitcoin MENA event in Abu Dhabi.

Eric Trump said the world was at the “beginning of a financial revolution” and insisted his father wouldn’t allow the crypto industry to be over-regulated and saddled with high taxes.

The Trump family and billionaire Steve Witkoff, the incoming Middle East envoy, back a crypto platform — World Liberty Financial — and the asset class has been embraced by governments and investors in the Gulf.

A chart showing the change in price of one Bitcoin soaring after Donald Trump won the US election in November

