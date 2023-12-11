India’s alleged covert campaign to silence separatists and critics abroad

India is reportedly concerned about its global image, particularly in North America, where the Modi government believes that Sikh separatist groups are undermining the country’s interests by pushing “anti-India propaganda” on Western governments, The Intercept reports. Despite warming relations between the U.S. and India, tensions remain over Washington’s refusal to crack down on Sikh separatists who India describes as “terrorists.” According to a secret memo distributed to several Indian consulates in the U.S. and Canada and obtained by The Intercept, the Modi government wants Indian authorities in the West to work with local law enforcement l to keep an eye on Sikh activists. The memo also suggests recruiting members of the Indian diaspora, especially moderate Sikhs, to counter the separatist campaign.