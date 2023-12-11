Dean Phillips: Biden impeachment probe ‘perhaps makes him unelectable’

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Hunter Biden investigation is a potentially fatal political liability for President Joe Biden, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips told Semafor on Sunday.

While Phillips said he’d vote against the GOP’s impeachment inquiry, he compared it to “the age question” as a factor that would hurt Biden as a general election nominee.

“I don’t see the evidence of it, but yes, when your own son and your own brother are clearly, at the very least unethical and at worst, doing illegal things — my goodness, of course the country pays attention to it,” Phillips said. “People do believe that it perhaps makes him unelectable — somehow, it conflates him with the Trump family’s indiscretions.”

Phillips, who’s challenging Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, called him a “good man” who most voters had ruled out supporting, and doubted impeachment would rally Democrats to Biden the way that Donald Trump’s first impeachment rallied Republicans.

“I’ve never had anybody in my family indicted, not that I know of,” he said. “I haven’t had a family foundation shut down in New York for being unethical.”