COP28 drops fossil fuel “phase out”

COP28’s most high-profile decision — whether to call for a phase out of fossil fuels — appears to have been decided, and not in the way many delegates were hoping.

The latest draft of the summit’s final agreement, released at around 5 p.m. local time Monday, removes any reference to either a “phase out” or “phase down” of fossil fuels. Instead, it “calls upon” countries to “reduce both consumption and production of fossil fuels.”

“The phase out has been phased out,” Li Shuo, director of the Asia Society think tank’s China Climate Hub, told reporters. Li also noted that the draft is free of bracketed text or alternative options, suggesting that the presidency may intend for it to be a “take it or leave it” deal. But the fight isn’t over yet. Cedric Shuster, Samoa’s environment minister and the lead negotiator for the Small Island States alliance, told reporters that the group is planning to spend the night working to block the draft, which requires the unanimous consent of all countries to be adopted.

“Any text that compromises on 1.5 C will be rejected,” he said. “If we do not have strong mitigation outcomes at this COP, then this will be the COP where 1.5 would have died. We will not sign our death certificate.”