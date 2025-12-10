Saudi real estate giant Dar Global plans $4.2B project in Muscat

London-listed Saudi real estate developer Dar Global is planning a $4.2 billion real estate project in Muscat. The company is targeting tech entrepreneurs, art collectors, and other affluent types for the Muscat Marine, Art & Digital District — whose name Dar suggests should be shortened to MAD. It will include luxury residential units and hotels, along with shops, business parks, a marina, and cultural venues.

The project, being developed in partnership with Art District Real Estate Development, will cover 1.5 million square meters and is expected to take more than 12 years to complete.

It joins a growing list of large real estate projects in and around the fast-growing Omani capital, including Al Khuwair Downtown, the hilltop Thuraya City and another Dar project, AIDA, which will include a Trump International hotel.